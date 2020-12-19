Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain, EU continue post-Brexit trade talks as deadline looms

Britain and the European Union continued trade talks in Brussels on Saturday, without giving word on any progress made in resolving disagreements over fishing rights and fair competition rules, seen as the main obstacles to a deal. With less than two weeks to go before Britain finally leaves the bloc's orbit on Dec. 31, the two sides are under pressure to agree on a new relationship to safeguard almost a trillion dollars worth of trade from tariffs and quotas.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:46 IST
Britain, EU continue post-Brexit trade talks as deadline looms

Britain and the European Union continued trade talks in Brussels on Saturday, without giving word on any progress made in resolving disagreements over fishing rights and fair competition rules, seen as the main obstacles to a deal.

With less than two weeks to go before Britain finally leaves the bloc's orbit on Dec. 31, the two sides are under pressure to agree on a new relationship to safeguard almost a trillion dollars worth of trade from tariffs and quotas. Talks continued at the expert level on Saturday in Brussels, an EU official said.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier had said on Friday that "just a few hours" remained to reach a post-Brexit trade deal. He cited "extremely difficult" negotiations over how the EU could retaliate if Britain backpedalled on production standards to win a competitive edge for its products, or if Britain cut European fishermen off from its fishing waters in the future. European Parliament on Saturday repeated its call for a deal to be reached no later than this weekend, to give it time to properly ratify the agreement.

David McAllister, head of the parliament's Brexit group, said the chamber could hold an emergency plenary on Dec. 29 if a deal was struck no later than this weekend. "This requires that on Sunday evening at the latest we get a text, in order to start our prepared measures and work," he told German broadcaster NDR.

The EU has long said it wants to safeguard the parliament's right to exercise democratic oversight by voting on any deal sealed by the EU and UK negotiators. However, if a deal arrived later than this weekend, the 27 EU member states could still endorse it on their own to allow for "provisional application", a scenario that would be likely to upset European lawmakers.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million

Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the virus.Britain this month became the first Western country to start immu...

Gene biomarkers indicate liver toxicity quickly, accurately

A research team at the University of Illinois has developed a gene biomarker identification technique that cuts the testing process down to a few days while maintaining a high level of accuracy. The aim of this research was to identify the ...

Capt Amarinder Singh slams Centre over IT raids on 'arhtiyas'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused the central government of using intimidatory tactics against the arhtiyas supporting the agitating farmers and said it was indulging vendetta politics. According to an offici...

Over 3.21 lakh people vote in last phase of DDC elections

The eighth and last phase of the District Development Council DDC election came to an end on Saturday with over 3.21 lakh people coming out to exercise their right to vote. According to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, as many as 3,21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020