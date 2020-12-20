Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli PM joins world leaders getting COVID-19 vaccine

Netanyahu said he wanted to be the countrys first recipient to set a personal example and to encourage Israelis to get the shot.I believe in this vaccine, he said before receiving the injection of the PfizerBioNTech vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 20-12-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 00:13 IST
Israeli PM joins world leaders getting COVID-19 vaccine
Netanyahu said he wanted to be the country's first recipient to set a “personal example” and to encourage Israelis to get the shot. Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was vaccinated against the coronavirus on live television Saturday, becoming the first Israeli and one of the world's leaders to be inoculated. Israel is set to begin vaccinating its health workers and nursing home residents beginning Sunday. Netanyahu said he wanted to be the country's first recipient to set a "personal example" and to encourage Israelis to get the shot.

"I believe in this vaccine," he said before receiving the injection of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv. Netanyahu rolled up the right sleeve of his black, short-sleeve shirt and waited for several minutes before receiving the injection. He called it an "exciting moment" that put Israel on the path to returning to its normal routines. The event also gave Netanyahu a political boost as the country appears to be heading to its fourth election in just two years.

Netanyahu's coalition government with his rival, Benny Gantz, has been plagued by paralysis and dysfunction since taking office in May and will automatically collapse on Tuesday if it cannot get a budget passed. That would trigger a new election three months from now. Netanyahu planned to hold a news conference later Saturday after a half-hour period to monitor him for possible allergic reactions to the vaccine.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DJI says products will remain on sale after U.S. blacklisting

Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, which was added by the United States along with dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist on Friday, said its products will remain on sale despite the blacklisting.DJI is disappoin...

U.S. Congress' COVID aid plan 'within reach' as shutdown threat looms

Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a 900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. Were righ...

To fight new COVID strain, UK PM Johnson reverses Christmas plans for millions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on almost 18 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain that is up to 70 more transmissible ...

Israeli PM joins world leaders getting COVID-19 vaccine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was vaccinated against the coronavirus on live television Saturday, becoming the first Israeli and one of the worlds leaders to be inoculated. Israel is set to begin vaccinating its health workers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020