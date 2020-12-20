Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL5 PM-LD GURUDWARA PM offers prayers at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj on Sunday and paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, for his supreme sacrifice. DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports 26,624 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,31,223 with 26,624 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95.80 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. CAL1 WB-SHAH-VISVA BHARATI Amit Shah visits Visva-Bharati, pays tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Shantiniketan (WB): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati here and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus.

DEL9 DL-FARMERS-PROTEST Delhi cold intensifies but protesting farmers undeterred New Delhi: Thousands of farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's new agri laws remained firm in their demands of repealing the legislations, even as the city recorded its coldest morning this season, with the mercury dipping to 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. BOM1 MH-CENTRE-RAUT Parl session cancelled to avoid debate on farmers' stir: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the winter session of Parliament was cancelled to avoid a debate on the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

DEL11 BSF-PAK-FISHERMAN-ARREST Pak fisherman apprehended off Gujarat coast: BSF New Delhi: A Pakistani fisherman has been apprehended with his boat after he intruded into the Indian territory off the Gujarat coast, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday. DES1 DL-COLD Cold wave sweeps Delhi, minimum temp dips to 3.4 deg C New Delhi: A cold wave swept Delhi on Sunday as it recorded the coldest morning of the season so far at 3.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

BUSINESS DCM15 BIZ-FINMIN-STATES Finance Ministry permits 5 states to borrow extra Rs 16,728 cr New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Sunday said five states, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana, have been permitted to borrow an additional Rs 16,728 crore following completion of stipulated reforms for 'Ease of Doing Business'. FOREIGN FGN10 NEPAL-OLI-LD PARLIAMENT Nepal PM Oli recommends dissolution of Parliament amidst power tussle Kathmandu: Nepal’s beleaguered Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday recommended the dissolution of Parliament, amidst a prolonged tussle for power between him and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN8 US-NEHAL-MODI-FRAUD Nirav Modi's brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York New York: Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been indicted here for fraudulently obtaining diamonds worth over USD 2.6 million from one of the world's biggest diamond companies in Manhattan. By Yoshita Singh SPORTS SPF12 SPO-CRI-CA-TESTS-LD SWAP SGC remains our preference, says Hockley after reports that CA mulling swapping 3rd and 4th Tests Adelaide: Cricket Australia on Monday said the SCG remains its preferred venue for the third Test against India after reports emerged that the governing body is contemplating swapping the last two games of the four-Test series due to growing COVID-19 cases in Sydney.

SPF9 SPO-CRI-PONTING Serious wounds opened up, good chance for Australia to go for clean sweep: Ponting Melbourne: The humiliation in Adelaide has opened up ''serious wounds'' for India and Australia now have a ''good chance'' of inflicting on the visitors a whitewash in the four-Test series, reckons former captain Ricky Ponting..