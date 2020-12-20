Maha soldier killed in Ladakh snowstorm cremated in Buldana

An Army jawan who lost his life in a snowstorm while on duty in Ladakh region was cremated on Sunday with full state honours in his native Palaskhed village in Maharashtra's Buldana district, an official said on Sunday. Amid chanting of slogans by hundreds of people who had assembled, the mortal remains of Pradip Sahebrao Mandale of the Army's Mahar regiment was consigned to the flames by his 5-year-old son Jaydeep, they said.

A functionary of the Buldana district soldier welfare office said Mandale died on December 15 but his body could reach here only on Saturday due to inclement weather. Mandale's father Sahebrao said his son had joined the Army in 2008-09 and had last visited the family while on leave in August this year.

Among those who attended the funeral were district guardian minister Rajendra Shingne and Collector S Ramamoorthy..