J-K LG Manoj Sinha expresses satisfaction over 'peaceful, free and fair' DDC polls

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed satisfaction that the District Development Council (DDC) elections here were held in a "very peaceful, free and fair manner".

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-12-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 17:14 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha speaking at a press conference in Jammu on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed satisfaction that the District Development Council (DDC) elections here were held in a "very peaceful, free and fair manner". "I am happy that except for one or two very small incidents, District Development Council (DDC) elections were conducted in a very peaceful, free and fair manner. Despite cold weather, Jammu and Kashmir Police and armed forces contributed in a big way during these elections," Sinha said at a press conference here.

"I want to say that the three-tier democracy should work in a big way in Jammu and Kashmir. When the District Development Board gets formed then the development of the district will be the responsibility of the elected representatives," he added. Sinha further informed the media persons about the imminent launch of a new health scheme to cover around 1 crore people in the Union Territory with a health program.

"On December 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a health program Ayushman Bharat Yojana - Sehat Program. When Ayushman Bharat Yojana started then it was assured that those below the poverty line will get Rs 5 lakh health cover," Sinha said. "On the same lines, 30 lakh people are getting the health cover under Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Jammu and Kashmir. There are 1 crore people remaining in the Union Territory who are outside the cover. They will be given the health cover under Ayushman Bharat Yojana - Sehat scheme in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The eighth and last phase of the DDC polls came to an end on Saturday with over 3.21 lakh people coming out to exercise their right to vote. According to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, as many as 3,21,694 voters, including 1,52,423 women and 1,29,271 men cast their votes.

As many as 2,25,828 votes were recorded in 13 constituencies that went to poll yesterday in the Jammu division, while 95,866 votes were reported in 15 constituencies of Kashmir. Polling was also held in 84 sarpanch constituencies and 285 Panch constituencies at 1,703 polling stations including 1,028 in Kashmir and 675 in Jammu.

In the seventh phase, the polling percentage went up to 57.22 per cent and in previous phases, it varied from 48 to 51 per cent. (ANI)

