Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnia's divided town of Mostar holds first local vote in 12 years

It is the most multi-ethnic town in Bosnia, but the Croat and Bosniak communities have been largely separated by the river since the end of the war in which they fought each other. Mostar has not held an election since 2008 because its Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosniaks were unable to agree on electoral rules.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 19:26 IST
Bosnia's divided town of Mostar holds first local vote in 12 years

Citizens in Bosnia's ethnically divided town of Mostar voted for their city councillors on Sunday for the first time in 12 years, after the rival Croat and Bosniak parties that rule the town agreed on long-disputed electoral rules.

The town, in the south of the country, is renowned for its Ottoman-era Old Bridge over the river Neretva, which was destroyed during Bosnia's war in the 1990s but has since been restored. It is the most multi-ethnic town in Bosnia, but the Croat and Bosniak communities have been largely separated by the river since the end of the war in which they fought each other.

Mostar has not held an election since 2008 because its Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosniaks were unable to agree on electoral rules. But the dispute has been settled thanks to a 2019 court ruling won by Irma Baralija, a philosophy teacher who filed a suit against Bosnia at the European human rights court for failing to hold elections in Mostar.

"This is a very emotional day, for us this has already been a victory," Baralija told Reuters TV, after casting her ballot. She is standing for the multi-ethnic Our Party in the election. The voters will choose 35 city councillors from six ethnically-based electoral units and a central city zone.

About 17% of about 100,000 registered voters had cast their ballots by 1000 GMT, obeying measures against the coronavirus pandemic, election authorities said. The polling stations will close at 1900 (1800 GMT) and the preliminary results are expected around midnight. The Croat and Bosniak nationalist HDZ and SDA parties have held a firm grip over Mostar for the past quarter century, each governing its own part of the divided town and its separate utilities, postal companies, universities and hospitals.

The city centre is still dominated by buildings damaged during the war and much of the town's infrastructure is in disrepair. Many state-owned firms in the town have shut down due to mismanagement and there has been exodus of young people. "I expect the city to start functioning because so far nothing has been functioning," said Hedija Hadzic, a woman in her 50s, after casting the ballot.

"At least, we'll get the city council."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No more 'Ma, Mati, Manush', TMC is a family party now: Amit Shah

In the concluding leg of his two-day tour of West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Trinamool Congress TMC Ma, Mati aur Manush slogan is non-existent now and it is limited to being a family party today. Mamata Banerj...

UP: CRPF jawan found hanging from tree in native village

A CRPF soldier was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district on Sunday, police said. The soldier identified as Rajive had come on leave to his native village in Issopur Teel village for three...

Our investment plans in India on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, the worlds largest oil exporter, on Sunday said its investment plans in India are on track, noting that the Indian economy has the strength to recover from the adverse impact of the coronavirus crisis. In February last year, S...

J-K record 67.60% polling for panch, 47.56% for sarpanch bypolls

An estimated 67.60 per cent and 47.56 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase of panch and sarpanch bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively, the state election commissioner said on Sunday. The 8th phase of panchayat by-pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020