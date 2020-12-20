Prez visits Goa temple, blesses couple getting married there

President Ram Nath Kovind on the last day of his two-day visit to Goa on Sunday went to the renowned Mahalsa Narayani temple in Mardol, some 15 kilometers from here, and blessed a couple who were getting married there. Kovind was in Goa to take part in several functions on Saturday to mark 60 years of Goa's Independence from Portuguese rule.

''It is not often that the venue of a wedding in a temple coincides with the itinerary of the President at the same time and day. But this is what happened when President Kovind visited the Mahalasa Temple, Goa today. He blessed the newly weds, making it all the more memorable,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. Kovind was seen off at the airport by Governor BS Koshyari and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, officials said.