All necessary arrangements have been made for counting of votes in all 280 District Development Council DDC constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, State Election Commissioner SEC K K Sharma said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:10 IST
J-K DDC polls: All arrangements made for counting of votes, says SEC Sharma

All necessary arrangements have been made for counting of votes in all 280 District Development Council (DDC) constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said. The counting will begin at 9 am in all 20 districts of the union territory, Sharma said at a meeting held on Sunday to review preparations and other arrangements for the counting process.

The eight-phase DDC elections were the first democratic exercise held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and division of the erstwhile state into two union territories last year. The polls commenced on November 28 and concluded on Saturday with an overall voter turnout of approximately 51 per cent.

''The Returning Officers will be incharge of the counting process for each DDC constituency. The entire counting exercise will be monitored and recorded to achieve full transparency,'' Sharma said. He said counting of ballot papers would be taken up on a round-wise basis after proper mixing of ballot papers from different polling stations as per the prescribed procedure and counting guidelines.

On the implementation of necessary COVID-19 protocols, Sharma said directions have already been issued to concerned deputy commissioners to adhere to coronavirus SOPs during the counting process..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

