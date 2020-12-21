Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Bosnia's Mostar, ethnic parties win 1st local vote in 12 years

"At least we'll get the city council." The southern town, renowned for its Ottoman-era Old Bridge, is the most multi-ethnic town in Bosnia but the Croat and Bosniak communities have been largely separated by the Neretva river since the end of the country's civil war in the mid-1990s. Fifty-five percent of about 100,000 registered voters had cast their ballots by 1800 GMT, when polling stations closed, election authorities said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 05:34 IST
In Bosnia's Mostar, ethnic parties win 1st local vote in 12 years

Preliminary results from the first local election in 12 years in the Bosnian town of Mostar on Sunday showed most votes going to the Croat and Bosniak parties whose rivalry had left the ethnically divided town without a city council since 2012.

The coalition of multi-ethnic moderate parties BH Bloc won enough votes to act as a kingmaker in the future 35-member city council, according to unofficial preliminary results from the parties and election authorities. It is not clear if the two main parties will form a coalition again or enter coalitions with other smaller parties.

"I expect the city to start functioning because so far nothing has been functioning," Hedija Hadzic, a woman in her 50s, told Reuters TV. "At least we'll get the city council." The southern town, renowned for its Ottoman-era Old Bridge, is the most multi-ethnic town in Bosnia but the Croat and Bosniak communities have been largely separated by the Neretva river since the end of the country's civil war in the mid-1990s.

Fifty-five percent of about 100,000 registered voters had cast their ballots by 1800 GMT, when polling stations closed, election authorities said. Most followed social distancing measures against the coronavirus pandemic, they added. Observers said the election proceeded without any major incidents and irregularities.

Mostar has not held an election since 2008 because the Croat and Bosniak nationalist HDZ and SDA parties were unable to agree on electoral rules. The dispute was settled thanks to a 2019 court ruling won by Irma Baralija, a philosophy teacher who filed a suit against Bosnia at the European human rights court for failing to hold elections in Mostar.

The voters chose 35 city councillors from six ethnically-based electoral units and a central city zone. The election commission presented results only for the central zone but the trend is unlikely to change as results come in from other electoral units.

HDZ and SDA have held a firm grip over Mostar for more than a decade, each governing its own part of the town and its separate utilities, postal companies, universities and hospitals. "The most important is that election took place and finally introduced Mostar into a democratic world," Faruk Kajtaz, a journalist and analyst from Mostar told N1 television.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hospital staffs stretched thin during California virus surge

Medical staffing is stretched increasingly thin as California hospitals scramble to find beds for patients amid an explosion of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm the states emergency care system. As of Sunday, more than 16,840 p...

U.S. House votes to extend government funding for one day to avert shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Sunday to extend federal funding through Dec. 21 to avoid a government shutdown, giving lawmakers more time to pass a 900 billion COVID-19 aid package tied to a larger government spending bill.The ...

South Korea reports 926 new coronavirus cases -KDCA

South Korea reported 926 new coronavirus cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday, down from a record high 1,097 the day before.The recent surge in cases has confounded efforts to contain it and the country is r...

Georgia pastor and Trump adviser tests positive for COVID-19

The leader of a north Georgia megachurch who has been a spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. Jentezen Franklin, the senior pastor of Free Chapel in Gainesville was absent from Sunday services, news o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020