Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugs party busted in Kerala: Woman, among 9, arrested

The resort is owned by a local CPI leader and former panchayat president of Elapara, Shaji Kuttikatt.Kuttikatt had told television channels that he had got the online booking for three rooms for a birthday party.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:12 IST
Drugs party busted in Kerala: Woman, among 9, arrested

Idukki, Dec 21 (PTI): Nine people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with a drugs party in a private resort here, police said on Monday The party held on Sunday night saw least 60 people in attendance, disregarding the COVID-19 protocol, the police said. The resort is owned by a local CPI leader and former panchayat president of Elapara, Shaji Kuttikatt.

Kuttikatt had told television channels that he had got the online booking for three rooms for a birthday party. The organisers had assured that the party would be over by 8 pm and that they would disperse by then.

Eleven rooms had been booked online for the party. Congress and BJP workers took out separate marches to the resort, demanding the arrest of all the accused.

The Congress has alleged that such parties have been held at the remote resort regularly and police had not taken any steps to stop it. The nine have been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police told PTI.

''There were at least 60 people who participated in the party and we are verifying it,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar said. Huge quantities and varieties of drugs meant for consumption have been seized, he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

For hospitality and tourism sector, 2021 is all about survival, recovery

As the uninvited guest coronavirus pandemic checked in, Indias hospitality and tourism sector suffered three quarters of economic wipeout estimated to be up to Rs 15 lakh crore, and the industry is desperately looking forward to government ...

Kazakhstan has started production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -RDIF

Kazakhstan has started production of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Kazakhstans Karaganda pharmaceutical complex produced a validation batch of the vaccine on Monday that...

Discussions on global growth cannot happen among few, table must be bigger:PM

Asserting that growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said discussions on global growth cannot happen only among a few as the table must be bigger and the agenda broader. The prime minis...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate IISF 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the sixth edition of the India International Science Festival, a four-day science carnival, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. Vice-President M Venkaia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020