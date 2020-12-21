Left Menu
U'khand Assembly pays homage to Surendra Singh Jeena, former MLAs

Expressing his grief over the death of Jeena, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik described him as an asset for the state.

The winter session of Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha began here on Monday with tributes to BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena, who died due to COVID-19 recently, and four former legislators. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who joined the session online as he is in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, said he was deeply aggrieved at the sad and untimely demise of Jeena. He remembered the MLA from the Salt assembly seat for being extremely well-behaved, humble and dedicated to the people of his constituency.

''Jeena was very courteous and polite but always stood firmly for the development of his constituency,'' Rawat said. The 50-year-old leader, who had tested positive for COVID-19 soon after his wife's death, died at a hospital in New Delhi on November 12.

The assembly also paid tributes to former MLAs Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri, KC Punetha, Sunderlal Mandrawal and Tejpal Singh Panwar. Maikhuri, who was deputy speaker of the state assembly during the previous Congress government, died of post-COVID complications at a hospital here on December 5.

Expressing his grief over the death of Jeena, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik described him as an asset for the state. ''Even if someone was older than him just by two years, he would touch his feet. He was an asset for the state. The House pays homage to him with a heavy heart,'' Kaushik said.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said Jeena was a rising star who was extremely popular in his constituency. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Indira Hridayesh said Jeena was a promising leader and so much was expected of him. ''It is a great loss for the hill people for whom he worked with commitment,'' she said. Congress MLA Kazi Nizamuddin remembered him for his wit and humour, saying his remarks always made the atmosphere inside the assembly light. The members said all help should be extended to Jeena's young children.

