Jammu NC leaders assail ED action against Abdullah, accuse BJP of political vendetta

National Conference NC leaders here on Monday assailed the attachment of properties of party president Farooq Abdullah and said the action was political vendetta aimed at weakening the political party of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:01 IST
National Conference (NC) leaders here on Monday assailed the attachment of properties of party president Farooq Abdullah and said the action was “political vendetta” aimed at weakening the political party of Jammu and Kashmir. The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday attached residential and commercial properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore of the former chief minister of the erstwhile state in an ongoing case of alleged money laundering. “The timing of the unfortunate action at the conclusion of the District Development Council (DDC) election makes it all the more murkier and raises questions on the intent of the BJP, which has now mastered in using the agencies for furthering its political agendas,” over 60 senior party leaders led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana said in a joint statement here.

The statement, issued from the party headquarters by former ministers and legislators among others, said the action speaks volumes about the ''desperation'' in the BJP rank and file as the NC was further consolidating its roots in the union territory. “Such coercive tactics will not deter the party which is a mass movement,” the statement said.

Expressing solidarity with Abdullah, the leaders said “the BJP will fail in its machinations of maligning opponents and settling political scores by stooping too low”. “The NC has always braved challenges with courage and fortitude and this time also the cadre is determined to brave the situation unitedly,” the NC leaders said. ''The entire cadre of the party is behind Abdullah at these testing times,'' they said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

