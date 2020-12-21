Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL29 PM-LD INDOJAPAN Discussions on global growth cannot happen among few, table must be bigger:PM New Delhi: Asserting that growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said discussions on global growth cannot happen only among a few as the ''table must be bigger'' and the agenda broader. DEL26 VIRUS-LD HARSHVARDHAN Govt alert, no need to panic: Vardhan on new coronavirus strain in UK New Delhi: The government is fully alert and there is no need to panic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday amid concerns over the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in the UK.

DEL42 FARMERS-TALKS-UNIONS Farmer leaders say nothing new in govt's letter, always ready for talks but Centre must offer 'concrete solution' New Delhi: Farmer leaders on Monday said they are always ready for dialogue as long as the government is offering a ''concrete solution'', but claimed that there is nothing new in the Centre's latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks. DEL34 AVI-UK-FLIGHTS New coronavirus strain: India suspends all UK flights from Wednesday to Dec 31 New Delhi: All flights from the UK to India and vice versa will remain suspended from Wednesday to December 31, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus there.

DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports 24,337 new cases; tally increases to 1,00,55,560 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 96 lakh, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday. MDS6 KL-ASSEMBLY-LD FARMERS Special Kerala Assembly session on Dec 23 for resolution against farm laws Thiruvananthapuram: A special session of the Kerala Assembly is being convened on Wednesday to discuss the three contentious central farm laws and pass a resolution against the acts, whose repeal is being insisted by farmers agitating at the borders of Delhi for nearly a month.

DEL27 PB-PAK-DRONE-GRENADES 11 grenades dropped by Pak drone recovered near IB in Punjab's Gurdaspur Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Monday said it seized 11 hand grenades, suspected to have been dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan, from a field near the International Border (IB) in Gurdaspur district. DEL43 LD VORA Cong leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93 New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said.

CAL1 WB-KISHOR-BJP BJP will struggle to cross double-digit mark in Bengal assembly polls: Kishor Kolkata: A day after Home Minister Amit Shah left West Bengal, following his two-day high-voltage campaign in the state, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday claimed on Twitter that the BJP will struggle to cross the double-digit mark in assembly polls. LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-LD FUTURE-AMAZON HC declines to injunct Amazon from writing to authorities about SIAC award against FRL New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to grant Kishore Biyani led Future Retail Ltd's (FRL) plea for an interim injunction restraining Amazon from writing to the SEBI, Competition Commission of India and other authorities about the arbitral order against its asset sale.

LGD5 DL-HC-TEMPLE-PUBLIC LAND Authorities obligated to ensure public land not encroached as 'place of worship': HC New Delhi: Authorities like the DDA are obligated to ensure that places of worship are not created on public land by unscrupulous persons through encroachment, the Delhi High Court has said. FOREIGN FGN15 NEPAL-OLI-PARTY Nepal PM rejects ruling party's decision to take disciplinary action against him Kathmandu: Nepal's embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday rejected the ruling party's decision to take disciplinary action against him, saying he was forced to dissolve Parliament after ''conspiracies'' were hatched against him.

FGN13 VIRUS-UK-TRAVEL Countries begin to seal off UK amid new coronavirus variant surge London: France became the latest European country to close all its borders with the UK after Germany, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Bulgaria, the Irish Republic, Turkey and Canada suspended flights amid growing concerns of an ''out of control'' new variant of coronavirus spreading at a much faster pace in parts of England. By Aditi Khanna FGN17 VIRUS-UK-MURTHY New, more contagious coronavirus strain in UK does not appear to be deadlier: Vivek Murthy Washington: Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy, US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Surgeon General, has said there is no evidence to suggest that a new and more contagious coronavirus variant reported in the UK is any deadlier..