Adhikari's resignation as TMC MLA accepted, says West Bengal Assembly Speaker
Adhikari, who joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, has already given up membership of the Trinamool Congress and the ministerial position in the state cabinet.Banerjee, who had on Friday clarified that Adhikaris resignation was not accepted since it was not in conformity with provisions of the Constitution and rules of the assembly, said that after speaking to him, he is satisfied that the former transport minister quit out of his own volition.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:00 IST
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday said he has accepted the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari as TMC MLA, whose exit triggered a parade of TMC leaders to switch over to the BJP. Adhikari, who joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, has already given up membership of the Trinamool Congress and the ministerial position in the state cabinet.
Banerjee, who had on Friday clarified that Adhikari's resignation was not accepted since it was not in conformity with provisions of the Constitution and rules of the assembly, said that after speaking to him, he is satisfied that the former transport minister quit out of his own volition. The speaker said the undated resignation letter of Adhikari, which he submitted on December 16, was accepted with effect from December 21.
''I am satisfied that his resignation is voluntary and genuine,'' Banerjee told reporters. After meeting the speaker, Adhikari said that he answered in the affirmative when Banerjee asked him whether the resignation was voluntary.
''It was my intention to resign from the MLAship before joining another political party,'' the former TMC leader, who represented the Nandigram constituency, said. The BJP had got a huge shot in the arm on Saturday when Adhikari, nine other MLAs and a TMC MP joined the party in the presence of Shah.
- READ MORE ON:
- Biman Banerjee
- Banerjee
- Suvendu Adhikari
- Adhikari
- Amit Shah
ALSO READ
Centre should release white paper on contributions received under PM CARES Fund so far: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee slams BJP for levelling corruption allegations in post-Amphan relief
WB CM Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of TMC MLA Mrigendra Nath Maiti
CM Banerjee has stopped reporting number of crimes against women to National Crime Records Bureau: Nadda
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee byword for intolerance: BJP chief J P Nadda.