AAP appoints Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha as in-charge of Bihar
The AAP on Monday said it has appointed Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha as the partys in-charge of Bihar. Jha said he will strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the state.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:04 IST
The AAP on Monday said it has appointed Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha as the party's in-charge of Bihar. Jha said he will strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state. ''I want to thank Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for giving me this responsibility as the in-charge of Bihar. I will work round the clock to ensure the work of the party in Bihar and strengthen the party in the state,'' Jha was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the party.
Kejriwal congratulated Jha for his appointment. ''Congratulations and best wishes to you Sanjeev,'' Kejriwal tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanjeev
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Kejriwal
- Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha
- Jha
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Kejriwal to share his govt's efforts to make Delhi startup destination at global summit on Dec 9
Farmers' protest: Centre pressured us to covert stadiums into temporary prisons, says Kejriwal
Delhi records 2,706 fresh COVID-19 cases, Kejriwal says third wave seems to be weakening
Arvind Kejriwal likely to meet protesting farmers at Singhu Border
Farmers protest enters 12th day, Kejriwal to visit Singhu border today