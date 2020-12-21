Left Menu
AAP appoints Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha as in-charge of Bihar

The AAP on Monday said it has appointed Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha as the partys in-charge of Bihar. Jha said he will strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:04 IST
The AAP on Monday said it has appointed Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha as the party's in-charge of Bihar. Jha said he will strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state. ''I want to thank Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for giving me this responsibility as the in-charge of Bihar. I will work round the clock to ensure the work of the party in Bihar and strengthen the party in the state,'' Jha was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the party.

Kejriwal congratulated Jha for his appointment. ''Congratulations and best wishes to you Sanjeev,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

