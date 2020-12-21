Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi resigns

Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi on Monday resigned from the post and announced the name of senior BJP corporator Dayashankar Tiwari as his successor for the remaining tenure of 13 months. Joshi tendered his resignation to Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

After Nanda Jichkar completed her two-and-a-half-years term as the mayor, the BJP had split the tenure of the remaining 26 months between Joshi and Tiwari, sources said. Joshi took charge as Mayor on November 19, 2019.

Addressing a press conference, Joshi thanked the BJP for giving him the opportunity to serve the people. ''Senior BJP corporator Dayashankar Tiwari will be taking up the responsibility of next Mayor for the remaining 13 months,'' he said.

Joshi recently unsuccessfully contested the Nagpur division graduate constituency elections as a BJP nominee. He lost to Abhijit Wanjari of the Congress..