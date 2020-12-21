Left Menu
Maha governor, political leaders condole Motilal Vora's death

Was deeply saddened to know about the demise of former Union Minister Shri Motilal Vora. My heartfelt tributes Thorat tweeted.NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted that she was deeply saddened by the demise of Vora.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:49 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and leaders from various political parties on Monday expressed grief over the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora. Vora, a staunch loyalist of Gandhi family with a political career spanning almost five decades, died at a hospital in New Delhi earlier in the day following post-COVID-19 complications, his family members said.

He was 93. ''Was deeply saddened to know about the demise of former Union Minister Shri Motilal Vora. Shri Motilal Vora was a veteran parliamentarian having years of experience in State Legislature and Parliament. He had held many important positions in his long and illustrious public life,'' the Governors Office tweeted.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat termed Vora as an ''experienced and loyal leader''. ''The party has suffered an irreparable loss in his demise. My heartfelt tributes!'' Thorat tweeted.

NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted that she was deeply saddened by the demise of Vora. ''My Thoughts and Prayers with the Family. Heartfelt condolences,'' Sule added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

