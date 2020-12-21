Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese parliament agrees to lift banking secrecy for one year

Some Lebanese officials have accused Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh of using bank secrecy laws to justify withholding information. Salameh said last month that he was for an audit but that disclosing the accounts of local banks would require a change in legislation.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:17 IST
Lebanese parliament agrees to lift banking secrecy for one year

Lebanon's parliament passed a law on Monday to lift banking secrecy for one year in a move that could clear the way for a forensic audit of the central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock. Such an audit is on a list of reforms that donors have demanded before helping Lebanon climb out of a financial crisis without precedent. These include steps to tackle corruption, a root cause of the meltdown that has crashed the currency and triggered a sovereign default.

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, which the Lebanese government had hired to carry out the audit, withdrew last month, saying it had not received the information it required. Some Lebanese officials have accused Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh of using bank secrecy laws to justify withholding information.

Salameh said last month that he was for an audit but that disclosing the accounts of local banks would require a change in legislation. He pledged to provide state accounts. After a letter from the president last month, parliament called for an audit of all state bodies, though some analysts had cast doubt on whether that call was legally binding and its scope too wide.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU agency OKs COVID-19 vaccine, 1st shots expected in days

The European Union drug regulator recommended the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for use Monday, raising hopes that the 27 nations in the bloc can begin administering the first shots to their citizens shortly after Christmas. The move ...

Sterling slumps on UK virus travel curbs, Brexit impasse

Sterling fell against the dollar and euro on Monday as more countries cut transport ties with Britain, where a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus had broken out. Spain, Hong Kong and India joined a growing list of nations, includi...

U.S. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pam Am Flight 103 bombing

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people. The Boeing 747 exploded and killed 190 Americans. No amount ...

Vice Prez Naidu condoles demise of Congress leader Motilal Vora

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, describing him as an astute administratorVora died at the age of 92 on Monday following post-COVID-19 complicationsDeeply saddened to learn about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020