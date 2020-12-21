Left Menu
JD(S) leader Revanna blames BJP state VP for creating confusion over 'merger' issue

Dismissing reports of JDS merger with BJP, former minister and JDS MLA H D Revanna on Monday blamed BJP state vice president Aravind Limbavali for creating the confusion.

PTI | Hassan | Updated: 21-12-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 23:14 IST
Dismissing reports of JD(S) merger with BJP, former minister and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna on Monday blamed BJP state vice president Aravind Limbavali for creating the confusion. ''The whole confusion was created by Limbavali, for which he should apologise,'' Revanna, the son of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda told reporters here.

Leaders of both parties have already dismissed the reports as being speculative and a figment of the imagination. Limbavalli had, in response to a query from reporters on Sunday about the merger said he had heard about it.

''I will try to know about it. I have got to know through the media,'' he said. He had also said political polarisation would happen more in the days to come and there is a clear wave in favour of PM Narendra Modi and BJP in the country and that it would also take place in Karnataka.

Revanna said issuing such statements ahead of the panchayat polls was not befitting Limbavalli's stature as state vice president of the BJP He said he had spoken to Deve Gowda and his brother and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy about the reports, Revanna said he would retire from politics if any such merger happens He emphasised that his party would contest the panchayat election on its own Meanwhile, the BJP issued a statement on Monday, dismissing reports of the merger of the two parties. ''Such reports are entirely imaginary and ill intended,'' BJP state spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said in a statement.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

