Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortega's government. President Donald Trump's administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements since the November election that handed Democrat Joe Biden a win.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:09 IST
U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortega's government.

President Donald Trump's administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements since the November election that handed Democrat Joe Biden a win. President-elect Biden is to be sworn in to office on Jan. 20. The U.S. Treasury Department said it blacklisted officials including the vice president of the Nicaraguan Supreme Court in an effort to target those continuing to assist the Ortega government's efforts to undermine democracy.

"This administration remains committed to targeting the Ortega regime by seeking out and exposing those who continue to suppress the democratic will of the Nicaraguan people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. The officials blacklisted are Marvin Ramiro Aguilar Garcia, vice president of the Nicaraguan Supreme Court of Justice; Walmaro Antonio Gutierrez Mercadeo, a National Assembly deputy; and Fidel De Jesus Dominguez Alvarez, chief of the national police in the city of Leon.

In separate action on Monday, the Trump administration slapped Cuba-related sanctions on three businesses it accused of being run by the Cuban military and evading existing sanctions. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez lashed out on Twitter at the measure, the latest U.S. sanctions on the country by the Trump administration on top of the nearly 60-year-old trade embargo.

"Cuba will move forward no matter how many entities they include on their spurious lists," he said. The companies blacklisted are Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A., Financiera Cimex S.A. and Kave Coffee, S.A.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 pares losses as U.S. stimulus passage expected

The SP 500 lost ground on Monday, but was well off its session lows as investors grappled with the outbreak of an ominous new strain of COVID-19 along with the likely passage of a long-awaited stimulus package. The Nasdaq joined the SP 500 ...

Brazil investigates rescue of maid enslaved for nearly 40 years

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Brazilian woman enslaved as a maid from the age of eight for almost four decades and forced into marriage has been rescued in a rare crackdown on domestic slavery, offi...

Biden's profoundly private Pentagon pick joins Twitter

President-elect Joe Bidens pick for defense secretary made his first foray into the world of Twitter on Monday, an uncharacteristic move for a retired general who studiously avoided the public spotlight for much of his four decades in the A...

Hyderabad man 'shot at' in US, his family claims

A 43-year-old man from Hyderabad was fired upon and injured in Chicago in the United States, his family members said here on Monday. Mohammed Mujeebuddin suffered bullet injuries in the early hours of Monday and has been admitted to a hospi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020