Left Menu
Development News Edition

It is incomprehensible to me: Dhankhar on TMC's 'outsider' charge on BJP

With the Trinamool Congress alleging that the BJP is a party of outsiders, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said such labelling was incomprehensible to him and asked those propagating the idea to read the Constitution carefully.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:22 IST
It is incomprehensible to me: Dhankhar on TMC's 'outsider' charge on BJP

With the Trinamool Congress alleging that the BJP is a party of outsiders, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said such labelling was ''incomprehensible'' to him and asked those propagating the idea to read the Constitution carefully. Dhankhar told reporters here that such comments by Trinamool Congress leaders was unfortunate.

''It is incomprehensible to me, such labelling of people from other regions coming to this part of country. Describing them as outsiders. Why?'' the governor said when asked to comment on the recent instances of Trinamool Congress functionaries calling top BJP leaders as outsiders. ''In what perspective you can call people from other parts of country as outsiders,'' he wondered.

Charging that the proponents of the 'outsider' theory don't have the idea of what the Indian Constitution says on the issue, Dhankhar said, ''I would urge them to go through our Constitution carefully and thoroughly.'' The governor had earlier taken exception to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's comments on BJP national president J P Nadda after an attack on his convoy on December 10, and noted that such 'outsider' comment might have dangerous consequences. TMC MP Sougata Roy, in response, had alleged Dhankhar had spoken in the voice of the BJP and commented on every issue in a partisan manner. Dhankhar, who met former minister and new BJP entrant Suvendu Adhikari in Raj Bhavan earlier in the day, told reporters, ''I think there should not be any attack on political rivals by the state police. The police should not be influenced by political developments.'' Adhikari had earlier sent a letter to him expressing concern that ''he may be implicated in false cases by police'' after leaving the government and the ruling party.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 pares losses as U.S. stimulus passage expected

The SP 500 lost ground on Monday, but was well off its session lows as investors grappled with the outbreak of an ominous new strain of COVID-19 along with the likely passage of a long-awaited stimulus package. The Nasdaq joined the SP 500 ...

Brazil investigates rescue of maid enslaved for nearly 40 years

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Brazilian woman enslaved as a maid from the age of eight for almost four decades and forced into marriage has been rescued in a rare crackdown on domestic slavery, offi...

Biden's profoundly private Pentagon pick joins Twitter

President-elect Joe Bidens pick for defense secretary made his first foray into the world of Twitter on Monday, an uncharacteristic move for a retired general who studiously avoided the public spotlight for much of his four decades in the A...

Hyderabad man 'shot at' in US, his family claims

A 43-year-old man from Hyderabad was fired upon and injured in Chicago in the United States, his family members said here on Monday. Mohammed Mujeebuddin suffered bullet injuries in the early hours of Monday and has been admitted to a hospi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020