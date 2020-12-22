Left Menu
The United States is the latest country to confer its highest award to the Indian prime minister.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:24 IST
Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has conferred the Legion of Merit, one of the highest military honours of the US, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating bilateral strategic partnership and accelerating emergence of India as a global power. India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House on Monday.

President Trump ''presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership,'' O'Brien said in a tweet. Modi was presented with the highest degree Chief Commander of the Legion Of Merit which is given only to the Heads of State or Government.

He was given the award in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges. In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said the award is in recognition of Prime Minister Modi's steadfast leadership and vision for India's emergence as a global power.

''The award is in recognition of the Prime Minister's steadfast leadership and vision for India's emergence as a global power, and exemplary contribution made by him for the advancement of the India-United States strategic partnership and promoting global peace and prosperity,'' it said in a statement. O'Brien in another tweet said that Trump also presented the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe. The awards were received by their respective ambassadors in Washington DC.

President Trump ''awarded the Legion of Merit to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his leadership and vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,'' he said. Trump awarded the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Morrison for his leadership in addressing global challenges and promoting collective security, O'Brien tweeted.

The United States is the latest country to confer its highest award to the Indian prime minister. Other awards include Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud by Saudi Arabia in 2016, State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (2016), Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (2018), Order of Zayed Award by the United Arab Emirates (2019), Order of St Andrew by Russia (2019), Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by the Maldives (2019).

