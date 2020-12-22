Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will BJP leaders quit if party fails to get 200 seats in Bengal, asks Prashant Kishor

A day after claiming that the BJP will not cross double digits in the West Bengal assembly polls, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday challenged its leaders to say on record that they will quit their positions if the party failed to get 200 seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:59 IST
Will BJP leaders quit if party fails to get 200 seats in Bengal, asks Prashant Kishor

A day after claiming that the BJP will not cross double digits in the West Bengal assembly polls, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday challenged its leaders to say on record that they will quit their positions if the party failed to get 200 seats. ''BJP will struggle to cross double digits and will get less than 100 seats in West Bengal. Will quit my work if they do,'' Kishor told PTI, reiterating his assessment.

He also clarified that if the saffron party does any better than what he has predicted, he would quit his work. Kishor, who managed Narendra Modi's successful campaign for prime ministership in 2014, has been roped in by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to boost her party's prospects in the West Bengal assembly polls likely in April-May next year.

On Monday, he tweeted that the BJP would struggle to cross double digits in West Bengal, setting off a war of words with BJP leaders on the microblogging website. His remarks came after senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shah's visit to West Bengal during which political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, nine MLAs and a TMC MP joined the saffron party.

Shah, considered the architect of the BJP's resurgence in West Bengal, had asserted that his party will win over 200 seats in the upcoming polls. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, the party's pointsman in the state, took a swipe at Kishor, saying the country will end up losing a poll strategist after the West Bengal elections.

''Given the ongoing BJP tsunami in Bengal, once the new government is formed, the country will have to lose an election strategist,'' Vijayvargiya quipped in Hindi on Twitter..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10i, a rebrand of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G arriving in India on Jan 5

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of a new 108-megapixel smartphone for the Indian market. As tipped earlier, the upcoming phone could be the Mi 10i, a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which was recently launched in China.As seen in ...

In South Africa, child homicides show violence 'entrenched'

At night, Amanda Zitho worries her little boy is shivering and cold in his coffin and yearns to take him a blanket. She knows Wandis dead and gone and its senseless, but that doesnt stop the ache. Wandi was 5 when he was killed in April, al...

Ranveer Singh features in his record label IncInk's music video 'Aur Karo'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who runs a passion project - the independent music record label IncInk to support homegrown musical talents, released a new music video Aur Karo featuring Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire. The Gully Boy actor who also made a fu...

ICICI Bank unveils online platform for foreign businesses in India

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of an online platform for foreign companies that want to set-up or expand their businesses in India, providing them various banking solutions and value-added services. Infinite India platform offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020