Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greenpeace loses Norway supreme court case over Arctic oil

The Nature and Youth advocacy group criticised the outcome. "This means today's youth lacks fundamental legal protection from environmental damage jeopardising our future...

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:24 IST
Greenpeace loses Norway supreme court case over Arctic oil

Norway's supreme court approved the government's plans for Arctic oil exploration on Tuesday, dismissing a lawsuit by campaigners who claimed the scheme violated people's right to a healthy environment.

The verdict upheld rulings made by two lower courts, rejecting arguments by Greenpeace and the Nature and Youth group that a 2015-2016 oil licensing round giving awards to Equinor and others had breached Norway's constitution. While the case was specifically about ten exploration licenses awarded four years ago, the environmental campaigners had hoped that their appeal would set a precedent limiting the oil industry's Arctic expansion.

"The supreme court is rejecting the appeal," Chief Justice Toril Marie Oeie said as she announced the verdict. The Nature and Youth advocacy group criticised the outcome.

"This means today's youth lacks fundamental legal protection from environmental damage jeopardising our future... This is shocking and we are furious," the NGO said in a tweet.

Also Read: FOCUS-Big carbon? Oil majors turn to nature to help plug revenue gap

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

The United States on Monday imposed additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses, taking further action against China in the final month of U.S. President Donald Trumps term. China said it would retalia...

Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devices

Motorola has released the list of all eligible smartphones that will be getting the Android 11 OS update soon. The latest iteration of the Android operating system brings a host of new features including easier ways to manage conversations,...

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule CM Mamata Banerjee....

Samsung unveils 'AirDresser' in India for Rs 1.10 lakh

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday introduced its advanced smart clothing care solution AirDresser in India for Rs 1.10 lakh, which will help users steam their clothes to remove dust, pollutants and germs. The launch comes at a time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020