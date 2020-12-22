Rio's mayor arrested over bribery scheme, say police and prosecutors
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:28 IST
Rio de Janeiro's mayor Marcelo Crivella was arrested on Tuesday morning for alleged involvement in a corruption scheme at city hall, police and prosecutors said. Crivella, who was arrested at home in the western part of Rio, denied any wrongdoing and said he was the target of political persecution.
“I am innocent and I don't know what is going on. This is a political persecution," Crivella told reporters after his arrest.
