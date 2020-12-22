VHP workers to approach all parties to seek their participation in Ram temple construction: Champat Rai

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday said the Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers would go to all parties including the Congress for their participation in the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Speaking to reporters at Kesar Bhavan, the VHP’s state office in UP here, he said under a dedicated campaign starting January 15, 2021, the VHP workers will visit more than five lakh villages and about 12 crore 25 lakh houses in the country.

Asked if the VHP workers would also go to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek his support, Rai said, “We have not drawn any dividing line for our workers. We will go to everyone.” Champat Rai, also the national vice-president of the VHP, said, ''We have told our workers that even if a person from a Muslim society says he also wants to contribute, we will take his support with respect.'' Earlier, a Muslim man had given a check of Rs 2 lakh to VHP's Delhi office, he said, adding at least five people from the community have made the monetary contribution to the cause. He said on August 5, three Muslim men were invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhoomi Poojan program in Ayodhya and two out the three had participated in it.

The third one had not been able to participate in the event because his house was located at last 250 km away, he said. About the VHP’s drive to involve larger participation in the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, Champat Rai said this would be the largest public relations campaign in the world.

He said that this would a purely social public relations campaign and no government machinery would be used in it. The people associated with the government would participate but not the government or ts machinery, he added.