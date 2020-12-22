Left Menu
Cong creates ruckus in U'khand Assembly over uploading of photo of CM's virtual participation

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress MLAs demanded a direction from the Chair for the removal of the photograph shared on the chief ministers Twitter handle and Facebook account. When Nijamuddin urged the Speaker to give a direction for removal of the photograph from the chief ministers official Twitter handle and Facebook page, Aggarwal said his direction includes everything..

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:37 IST
Opposition Congress on Tuesday created a ruckus in the Uttarakhand Assembly over uploading of a photograph on social media showing Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat participating virtually in the ongoing winter session of the Assembly. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress MLAs demanded a direction from the Chair for the removal of the photograph shared on the chief minister's Twitter handle and Facebook account. When opposition MLA's demanded a direction from the Speaker, he made clear that photographs of proceedings of the House should not be uploaded on social media in the future.

The chief minister, who is in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, has been attending the proceedings of the state assembly virtually since Monday. Kaji Nijamuddin of the Congress asked the government to clarify whether the chief minister's official residence was part of the Vidhan Sabha and if it was then the photograph showing him participating virtually in the session cannot be uploaded on social media. He said if it was not a part of the Vidhan Sabha then the chief minister's statement cannot be included in the proceedings of the House.

Chakrata MLA and Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh as well as other party MLAs supported Nijamuddin on the issue. When the reply given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik did not satisfy opposition MLAs, they demanded a direction from Speaker Premchand Aggarwal on the matter.

Aggarwal said arrangements for virtual participation of members in the proceedings of the assembly have been made in view of the COVID-19 pandemic but restrained members from uploading any photograph of the proceedings of the House on social media. ''I request all members to ensure that it is not repeated,'' he said. When Nijamuddin urged the Speaker to give a direction for removal of the photograph from the chief minister's official Twitter handle and Facebook page, Aggarwal said his direction includes everything..

