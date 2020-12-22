Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP takes out protest marches over MCD 'scam'

The AAP leader claimed that the BJP was lying to the people to defame the Delhi govt and divert the attention from the Rs 2,500 crore scam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:11 IST
AAP takes out protest marches over MCD 'scam'

The Aam Aadmi Party took out protest marches in all the 272 wards of Delhi on Tuesday against the alleged Rs 2,500 crore scam by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations. The AAP claimed more than 20,000 party volunteers and citizens took part in these rallies, adding that its workers would conduct door-to-campaign to enlighten people about the alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,500 crores in the civic bodies.

''The AAP is turning this case of Rs 2,500-crore misappropriation into a mass movement,'' party leader Durgesh Pathak said. Addressing a press conference, Pathak said a recent court order regarding the clearance of pending salaries of municipal corporation employees had no mention of the ''imaginary'' Rs 13,000 crore that the BJP claims the Delhi government has to pay to the municipal corporations.

The civic bodies have not placed their claim of Rs 13,000 crore in front of the court, but the Kejriwal government had clearly mentioned in its affidavit that it had released every requisite money, Pathak said. The AAP leader claimed that the BJP was lying to the people to defame the Delhi govt and divert the attention from the Rs 2,500 crore scam. PTI UZM HMB

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Table tennis team worlds finally canceled

The table tennis world team championships have been canceled because of the pandemicThe championships were originally scheduled for March in the South Korean city of Busan but were then postponed three timesThe International Table Tennis Fe...

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus to lose over $5 bln in orders under AirAsia X's proposed restructuring

Planemaker Airbus has said it stands to lose more than 5 billion worth of orders if AirAsia X Bhds AAX debt restructuring scheme goes through, court documents showed, joining more than a dozen creditors that have challenged the Malaysian lo...

ISL 7: Odisha, NorthEast United play out 2-2 draw

It could have been another defeat but Odisha FC clawed back a point despite taking the lead early against NorthEast United, drawing 2-2 in an Indian Super League ISL game at the GMC Stadium, here on Tuesday. Odisha took the lead through Die...

Iran calls for EU's commitment to JCPOA after Paris accused Tehran of deal violation

Moscow Russia, December 22 ANISputnik Tehran calls on the EU nations to implement their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA agreement, Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday in response to Frances accusat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020