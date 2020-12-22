Left Menu
5 held for planning to kill late matka kingpin's wife, her kin

Acting on a tip-off, Unit IX of the Crime Branch apprehended Virar-resident Mohammad Anwar Darji 31 from Khar area, and seized two country-made pistols, six bullets and photographs of the wife and sister of late Suresh Bhagat, once called the king of the illegal matka a form of gambling based on betting and lottery racket in the city.Darji said a person known as Mamu, from Manchester in the United Kingdom, gave a contract of Rs 60 lakh for the hit job.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:52 IST
5 held for planning to kill late matka kingpin's wife, her kin

The brother of a late matka operator and four others were arrested for allegedly plotting to kill the deceased's wife and her sister for a consideration of Rs 60 lakh, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, Unit IX of the Crime Branch apprehended Virar-resident Mohammad Anwar Darji (31) from Khar area, and seized two country-made pistols, six bullets and photographs of the wife and sister of late Suresh Bhagat, once called the 'king' of the illegal matka (a form of gambling based on betting and lottery) racket in the city.

''Darji said a person known as Mamu, from Manchester in the United Kingdom, gave a contract of Rs 60 lakh for the hit job. Further probe led to the arrest of Mohammad Javed Ansari (41) and Maqsood Qureshi (35) from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said. ''Analysis of the call data records of the accused revealed the alleged involvement of Bhagat's brother Vinod who was then picked up from his Walkeshwar residence. Also arrested was Ramvir Sharma (39) from Bijnor who had allegedly arranged the shooters and supplied weapons,'' he added.

All five have been charged under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act, while Mamu is shown as wanted accused, he said. On June 13, 2008, Suresh Bhagat and six others were killed in an accident on the Alibaug-Pen road.

