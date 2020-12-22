Trudeau should be concerned about 'suspected murder' of Pak activist: BJP foreign affairs dept head
Trudeaus recent comments, seen to be sympathetic to farmers protesting against farm laws in India, have angered the Indian government and the ruling BJP.
BJP's foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale on Tuesday took a swipe at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after dissident Pakistani human rights activist Karima Baloch was found dead in Canada and questioned his ''silence''
''Rather than making uninformed, unsubstantiated comments on farmer's agitation in India, Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau should be concerned about suspected murder of Karima Baloch in Toronto. But he is silent so far,'' Chauthaiwale tweeted. International media has reported that the body of Karima Baloch was found in Toronto, Canada, where she had been living in exile for five years
On Tuesday, the Guardian reported that the dissident Pakistani human rights activist living in exile in Canada has been found dead in Toronto after going missing. Trudeau's recent comments, seen to be sympathetic to farmers protesting against farm laws in India, have angered the Indian government and the ruling BJP.
