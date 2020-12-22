Former BJP minister loses DDC election to NC candidate in J-K's Doda

Former BJP minister Shakti Raj Parihar on Tuesday lost the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) election to a National Conference candidate from Gundna segment in Doda district, officials said. In Doda district, the BJP has so far bagged four seats, Congress two, while one seat went into the kitty of the NC. An independent also has won from a seat. The results of eight out of 14 seats have been declared so far.

As per figures of the State election commission, Parihar lost to NC candidate Asim Hashmi by 1,336 votes. Hashmi polled 7,835 votes and Parihar 6,499, it said. Hashmi was a candidate of People's Alliance for Gupkar declaration (PAGD) -- an amalgam of several mainstream political parties seeking the restoration of the special status of J-K-- which is fighting the polls together.

Parihar, who is the state BJP vice president, is considered a political heavyweight in the region. He was a minister in the previous BJP-PDP government. He is also contesting from Marmat segment in Doda, where counting is still on.