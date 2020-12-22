Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former BJP minister loses DDC election to NC candidate in J-K's Doda

Former BJP minister Shakti Raj Parihar on Tuesday lost the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council DDC election to a National Conference candidate from Gundna segment in Doda district, officials said. The results of eight out of 14 seats have been declared so far.As per figures of the State election commission, Parihar lost to NC candidate Asim Hashmi by 1,336 votes.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:22 IST
Former BJP minister loses DDC election to NC candidate in J-K's Doda

Former BJP minister Shakti Raj Parihar on Tuesday lost the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) election to a National Conference candidate from Gundna segment in Doda district, officials said. In Doda district, the BJP has so far bagged four seats, Congress two, while one seat went into the kitty of the NC. An independent also has won from a seat. The results of eight out of 14 seats have been declared so far.

As per figures of the State election commission, Parihar lost to NC candidate Asim Hashmi by 1,336 votes. Hashmi polled 7,835 votes and Parihar 6,499, it said. Hashmi was a candidate of People's Alliance for Gupkar declaration (PAGD) -- an amalgam of several mainstream political parties seeking the restoration of the special status of J-K-- which is fighting the polls together.

Parihar, who is the state BJP vice president, is considered a political heavyweight in the region. He was a minister in the previous BJP-PDP government. He is also contesting from Marmat segment in Doda, where counting is still on.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's ruling party says 'no question' of repealing India farm laws

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis party said on Tuesday there was no question of the government repealing agriculture laws fiercely opposed by farmers who are worried deregulation will reduce their incomes. Tens of thousands of protester...

British trans clinic appeals puberty blockers judgment

Englands only youth gender clinic said on Tuesday it had sought leave to appeal a court ruling that has stopped its doctors from being able to prescribe puberty-blocking drugs to under-16s without a judges approval.The Tavistock clinic had ...

EXCLUSIVE-Leonardo hack targeted military plane details, arrest warrant shows

An investigation into a data theft at Leonardo has found that a hacker working inside the Italian defence group appeared to target details of Europes biggest unmanned fighter jet programme and aircraft used by the military and police, an ar...

Pakistan army says it killed 10 militants in southwest raid

Pakistani security forces raided a militant separatist hideout in a remote town in southwestern Baluchistan province Tuesday, triggering a shootout in which 10 suspects were killed, the military said. The attack, based on intelligence provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020