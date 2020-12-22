Left Menu
Pak interior minister says lives of 20 politicians under threat

The PDM an alliance of 11 Opposition parties - has been formed against the Pakistan Armys interference in politics and installing puppet Prime Minister Imran Khan through a manipulated election.Rashid said on Monday that a threat alert was issued and Rehman has been informed about it.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:17 IST
Pakistan Democratic Movement's chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman and 19 prominent politicians are facing a threat to their lives and are in ''grave danger'', Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has warned. The PDM – an alliance of 11 Opposition parties - has been formed against the Pakistan Army's interference in politics and installing ''puppet'' Prime Minister Imran Khan through a manipulated election.

Rashid said on Monday that a threat alert was issued and Rehman has been informed about it. Rehman is also head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

''Maulana Rehman is requested not to fight personal battles,'' Rashid was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune. He, however, did not explain the nature of the threat. It apparently came from militant groups.

The minister said Rehman was calling the same assembly illegitimate of which he was once a presidential candidate. He said Rehman had no political future and his dreams will never come true.

''Solutions will eventually be found in the assemblies,'' Rashid said, urging the Opposition to take part in the Senate elections next year. ''If the opposition does not participate, (Prime Minister) Imran Khan will get a two-thirds majority in the Senate,'' he claimed.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

