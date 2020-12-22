SAD to contest upcoming municipal elections

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said his party will contest the forthcoming municipal elections on the party symbol. Addressing a meeting of party councillors as well as former councillors and office-bearers of Mohali, the Shiromani Akali Dal president asked all prospective candidates to submit their applications by December 31. In a party statement, Badal said following this, a five member committee comprising Prem Singh Chandumajra, N K Sharma, Kulwant Singh, Charanjit Singh Brar and Kanwaljit Singh Ruby, would hold a meeting on January 1 to screen the candidates. All the senior leaders as well as former minister Sikander Singh Maluka were present in the meeting.

The polls to 118 urban local bodies will be held next year. The Punjab government had written to the state election commission to hold the urban local body polls by February 13.