Biden will seek new COVID-19 relief package next year, 'darkest days' are ahead

Biden will seek new COVID-19 relief package next year, 'darkest days' are aheadReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 02:02 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said his administration will put forward another COVID-19 relief package next year, including a new round of stimulus payments.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Biden said a $900 billion relief package passed by Congress this week was a "first step" but that the government will have to do more. "Here is the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us," he said.
Also Read: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden