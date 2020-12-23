Biden to nominate Miguel Cardona for Secretary of Education

Biden to nominate Miguel Cardona for Secretary of EducationReuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 05:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 05:58 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Connecticut education official Miguel Cardona for Secretary of Education, his transition team said in a statement on Tuesday.
Cardona would be another Latino addition to Biden's top team, after Latino advocacy groups urged the former vice president to appoint Hispanic Americans to senior roles.
