Trump says he wants Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill

Trump says he wants Congress to amend COVID-19 relief billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 06:08 IST
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wants Congress to amend the coronavirus relief bill to raise the amount of stimulus checks and eliminate wasteful spending, among other issues.
"The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated," Trump said in a video posted on Twitter. "It really is a disgrace."
