BJP welcomes Kerala Governor move denying nod for special Assembly session against farm laws

Kerala BJP President K Surendran has welcomed the move by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to reject the Speaker's recommendation to convene a special Assembly session to pass a resolution rejecting farm laws, which was passed by both Houses of the Parliament and signed by the President. "The move by the ruling-opposition alliance to humiliate democracy was unconstitutional. Attempts to destroy country's federal system are not good for Kerala. Ruling-opposition front, which was affected by political blindness, was embarrassing Kerala," Surendran in a press release.

BJP senior leader and MLA O Rajagopal has said that the stand of Kerala Governor, who crushed the move of the ruling party and the Opposition to destroy democracy, is "courageous". "The legislature does not have the power to question a law signed by the President, which is passed by a clear majority in both houses of the Indian Parliament. The speaker was trying to do something beyond his powers. The governor, who is responsible for protecting the constitution, blocked this attempt is the victory of democracy," Rajagopal said. (ANI)