Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP welcomes Kerala Governor move denying nod for special Assembly session against farm laws

Kerala BJP President K Surendran has welcomed the move by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to reject the Speaker's recommendation to convene a special Assembly session to pass a resolution rejecting farm laws, which was passed by both Houses of the Parliament and signed by the President.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-12-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:52 IST
BJP welcomes Kerala Governor move denying nod for special Assembly session against farm laws
BJP Kerala President K Surendran (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala BJP President K Surendran has welcomed the move by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to reject the Speaker's recommendation to convene a special Assembly session to pass a resolution rejecting farm laws, which was passed by both Houses of the Parliament and signed by the President. "The move by the ruling-opposition alliance to humiliate democracy was unconstitutional. Attempts to destroy country's federal system are not good for Kerala. Ruling-opposition front, which was affected by political blindness, was embarrassing Kerala," Surendran in a press release.

BJP senior leader and MLA O Rajagopal has said that the stand of Kerala Governor, who crushed the move of the ruling party and the Opposition to destroy democracy, is "courageous". "The legislature does not have the power to question a law signed by the President, which is passed by a clear majority in both houses of the Indian Parliament. The speaker was trying to do something beyond his powers. The governor, who is responsible for protecting the constitution, blocked this attempt is the victory of democracy," Rajagopal said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US financial body to invest USD 54 mn in India to support critical infrastructure projects

An American financial corporation has announced to invest USD 54 million in India to support the development of critical infrastructure projects in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. India is one of the fastest growing countr...

Sony rolls out PS5 update that will tell about version of game

Sonys latest PlayStation 5update seems to have fixed one of the biggest issues with cross-gen games on the console making it clearer when players have the PlayStation 4 version of a game installed and notifying them when theres a PS5 versio...

India reports 23,950 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

A day after India reported the lowest single-day spike in 173 days since the virus outbreak, the country witnessed a slight surge in fresh COVID-19 infections with 23,950 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Minis...

Never thought I'd break any records, especially Pele's: Messi

After surpassing Peles record, Barcelonas Lionel Messi said when he started playing football, he never thought he would break any records, especially the one that the legendary Brazilian held for so many years. Messi on Wednesday moved past...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020