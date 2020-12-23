Left Menu
Moldova government resigns in wake of presidential election

Reuters | Chișinău | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Moldova's Prime Minister Ion Chicu tendered his and his government's resignation on Wednesday, paving the way for the formation of a new cabinet under incoming President Maia Sandu, who was elected last month, and a new parliament.

"The government that I headed is resigning," Chicu, a former finance minister, told a news briefing. Moldova's parliament voted him in as prime minister in November, along with a government composed mainly of ministers who support Moscow-backed outgoing President Igor Dodon.

Sandu, who favours closer ties to the European Union, takes office in succession to Dodon on Thursday. She will nominate her prime minister after consultation with the outgoing parliament.

