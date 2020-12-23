Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apni Party bags 12 seats in its maiden election in J&K

Led by former minister and Kashmirs top businessman Altaf Bukhari, the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party was formed on March 8 with some senior leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and the Congress to give the people of Kashmir an alternative to the bipolar setup of the NC and the PDP.While the party bagged three seats from Jammu region, the rest were from Kashmir valley.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:04 IST
Apni Party bags 12 seats in its maiden election in J&K

Apni Party, which was formed nine months ago, has bagged 12 seats and over 38,000 votes in the first election it has contested in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by former minister and Kashmir's top businessman Altaf Bukhari, the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party was formed on March 8 with some senior leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress to give the people of Kashmir an alternative to the bipolar setup of the NC and the PDP.

While the party bagged three seats from Jammu region, the rest were from Kashmir valley. As per data, it got a vote share of over 38,000 votes. The party's Ajaz Ahmed Khan, a former Congress minister and veteran Gujjar leader, won DDC elections from Thuroo segment of Reasi district by 1578 votes, as per the data of election authority.

He polled 4,904 votes while Mohammad Ashraf of NC got 3,326 votes. He was a minister in the NC-Congress government and a two-time MLA. Apni Party candidates Yasmeen won from Chasana segment of Reasi district and Nasreen Akhtar from Bhudal-new segment of Rajouri district.

The party bagged seats in Bandopra-A (Bandipora), Kunzar, Tangmarg (both in Baramulla), Tanghar (Kupwara), Kellar (Shopian), Harwan-II, Srinagar-III and Khanmoh-I (both in Srinagar). Party leaders said that they are not disheartened by the results as they gave the best during campaigning where they were facing a conglomerate of powerful regional forces of the Gupkar alliance of PDP, NC, CPI-M and others.

There are various Independents, whom the party have supported and they have become victorious, the leaders said. ''You can well imagine, a baby party fighting old and strong regional parties jointly,'' Bukhari said. While thanking the people for the win of his party's 12 DDC candidates and independents supported by it, across Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari assured them that Apni Party will tirelessly work for their socio-economic development through all forums available to it.

''The Apni Party is overwhelmed by the support of the people which is reflected in the massive voter turnout in favour of our candidates. I am highly indebted to the people for reposing their trust and confidence in the Apni Party which believes in peoples' welfare,'' he observed. Bukhari led his party's campaigning in Kashmir by holding over 200 rallies, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi lying and misleading farmers: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing him of lying and misleading farmers over the Centres recent farm laws. Addressing a farmers rally in her parliamentary constituency A...

Instant loan apps: Four, including Chinese national arrested

Hyderabad, Dec 25 PTI Four people, including a Chinese national, have been arrested here for allegedly using coercive methods to recover dues from defaulters who had used 11 instant loan apps developed by them, police said. Two others, incl...

Bus crash in western Russia kills 4, leaves 11 injured

An intercity bus veered off a road in western Russia, killing four people and injuring another 11, authorities said FridayThe bus driving from Moscow to Volgograd veered into a ditch and overturned in the Ryazan region, about 250 kilometers...

Film, science and technology have ability to fire people's imagination: Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker Shekha Kapur on Saturday said cinema has the power to make people curious about different aspects of life, including science. Citing the example of Steven Spielbergs Jurassic Park movies, Kapur said films have the ability to gener...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020