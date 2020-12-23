BJP leader Agnimitra Paul served show-cause notice for 'anti- party' comments

The West Bengal BJP served a show-cause notice to its Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday for making ''anti-party'' statements in the media. State BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee said Paul was sent the show-cause notice for certain comments she made last week.

''She has been asked to give a reply within seven days,'' he said. ''It has been observed that on December 18, you have ventured to give bytes to the electronic media, which constitute derogatory and anti-party statements reflecting severe anti-organisation sentiments, which go directly against decisions taken by the party,'' the notice said.

When contacted, all Paul said was: ''It's an internal matter of the party.'' On Tuesday, state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu was served a similar notice. According to West Bengal BJP sources, both Basu and Paul had spoken against the possible induction of Pandeveswar TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari in the party.

Last week, Tiwari resigned from all posts in the Trinamool Congress and speculation was rife about his likely switch over to the BJP. But, the top brass of the saffron party's state unit, including Basu and Union Minister Babul Supriyo, opposed his induction. Tiwari subsequently mellowed his stance, apologised and returned to the TMC.

Basu has already sent a reply to the BJP leadership, regretting his comments..