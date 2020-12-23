Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED searches former PDP MLA; seizes over Rs 28L cash

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday seized over Rs 28 lakh cash after it raided the premises of Anjum Fazili, a close aide of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial fraud at the JK Bank, official sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:08 IST
ED searches former PDP MLA; seizes over Rs 28L cash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday seized over Rs 28 lakh cash after it raided the premises of Anjum Fazili, a close aide of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial fraud at the J&K Bank, official sources said. The searches were conducted at the premises of the former party MLA in Srinagar and Delhi.

Mufti, in her reaction, described the central probe agency's action as a ''witch hunt'' against her. Cash amounting to Rs 21,38,200 was seized from her residence in Srinagar while another Rs 6,62,500 was recovered from her residence in the national capital, they said. The total cash seizure stands at just over Rs 28 lakh, the officials said.

The central probe agency also recovered a dozen fixed deposit receipts worth Rs 67,29,490 during the searches at her Srinagar premise. The raids were conducted to gather more evidence in connection with an investigation linked to alleged fraud at the J&K Bank, they said.

Fazili's role is under the scanner in the case that is being investigated under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said. Reacting to the raids, Mufti told PTI: ''This is a witch hunt that has been going on for some time. They have been doing this with anyone and everyone who is close to me''. PTI NES SKL RDM RDM

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minor Dalit girl raped in UP

A five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the district on Wednesday after he lured her by offering Rs 50, police said. The incident took place when the girl had gone out in an open farm field. The 25-year-old m...

Kisan Sena to march to Delhi in support of farm laws on Thursday

Farmer union Kisan Sena said thousands of its members from western Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi on Thursday in support of the Centres new agriculture laws. The march will have members joining from the Braj area, which includes district...

Turkey reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 259

Turkeys coronavirus death toll rose by 259 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 18,861.Turkey also recorded 19,650 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomati...

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 22pc in Nov: ICRA

Further relaxation in aircraft capacity deployment coupled with festive season air travel demand helped recovery in the domestic traffic with passenger volume seeing 22 per cent sequential growth in the previous month, ratings agency ICRA s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020