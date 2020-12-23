Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden's Latino education secretary adds to diverse Cabinet

President-elect Joe Biden added to the diversity of his incoming administration on Wednesday when he introduced Miguel Cardona as his choice for U.S. Secretary of Education.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:22 IST
Biden's Latino education secretary adds to diverse Cabinet
US President-elect Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden added to the diversity of his incoming administration on Wednesday when he introduced Miguel Cardona as his choice for U.S. Secretary of Education. Cardona, currently the education commissioner for the state of Connecticut and a former teacher, would be another Latino addition to Biden's top team, after advocacy groups urged the former vice president to appoint Hispanic Americans to senior roles.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Cardona would be charged with helping the administration get students and teachers back in the classroom after the COVID-19 pandemic forced at-home instruction in districts across the country. Biden has already nominated Alejandro Majorkas as secretary of Homeland Security and Xavier Becerra to head the Department of Health and Human Services, both Latinos.

Biden said at an event to introduce Cardona in Wilmington that his "historic cabinet" would have more people of color than any in U.S. history, as well as the most women and the nation's first openly gay cabinet member. "It's a cabinet that looks like America, taps into the best of America, and opens doors and includes the full range of talents we have in this nation,"

Cardona, a child of Puerto Rican immigrants who attended and taught at public schools in Connecticut, understands the "deep roots of inequity" in the U.S. education system, Biden said. During the presidential campaign, Biden pledged to dramatically increase federal funding for schools and provide universal access to pre-kindergarten programs for 3 and 4-year-olds. He takes office on Jan. 20. Biden has not chosen an attorney general, the most prominent slot he has yet to fill. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, he said he has not settled upon a candidate, in part, because he wants to ensure he lives up to his pledge to appoint a diverse cabinet.

"So, we're just working through it," he said. "There's not an obvious choice in my mind." Biden's search for an attorney general has been complicated by a federal probe into the business affairs of Biden's son, Hunter Biden. The elder Biden has vowed not to interfere in the investigation or discuss it with his nominee.

Some Republicans have called for the appointment of a special counsel to handle the matter.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Families of Italian Covid-19 victims seek $122 mln from government

About 500 relatives of people who died of COVID-19 in Italy said on Wednesday they had begun legal action against regional and national authorities, seeking 100 million euros 122 million in damages. The civil lawsuit, which the plaintiffs p...

Bareilly: Two workers killed in road accident

Two labourers lost their lives on Wednesday when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck from behind, police said. According to police, the accident took place at Navodaya village on the Delhi-Lucknow r...

UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors

The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that its deeply concerned by US President Donald Trumps pardons of four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more a dozen Iraqi civilians de...

Head of election monitoring group gunned down in Afghan capital

A prominent advocate of democracy in Afghanistan who headed an election monitoring organisation was gunned down on Wednesday in a Kabul neighbourhood, drawing widespread condemnation locally and internationally. Yousuf Rasheed, executive di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020