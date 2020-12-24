Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president offers defiance to major opposition alliance

Late on Tuesday, the center-right National Action Party (PAN), the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and center-left Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) said they would form coalitions for 180 of 300 lower house seats up for grabs via majority vote in the June 6, 2021 elections. The historic accord will allow the three to get behind whichever party's congressional candidate has the best chance of defeating President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) in those seats.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-12-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 03:53 IST
Mexican president offers defiance to major opposition alliance

Mexico's president responded defiantly on Wednesday to a major opposition alliance that aims to wrest control of the lower house of Congress in legislative elections next year. Late on Tuesday, the center-right National Action Party (PAN), the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and center-left Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) said they would form coalitions for 180 of 300 lower house seats up for grabs via majority vote in the June 6, 2021 elections.

The historic accord will allow the three to get behind whichever party's congressional candidate has the best chance of defeating President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) in those seats. Ever since taking office two years ago following a landslide election win, Lopez Obrador has tried to lump the opposition together as part of what he casts as a corrupt ruling elite. He called the opposition pact a "moral victory" for him.

"It's a source of pride, of great happiness, that they're uniting against us," he told a regular news conference. While the pact plays to the narrative that his adversaries are cut from the same cloth, analysts say it would likely be easier for MORENA and its allies to defend their majority in the lower house if they kept the opposition fragmented.

Opinion polls show Lopez Obrador still enjoys robust support, and he is significantly more popular than MORENA, many of whose elected officials once belonged to the other parties. A voter survey by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky this week showed that combined support for MORENA and its allies was fairly evenly matched with that for the main opposition parties.

In a joint statement announcing their alliance, the PAN, PRI and PRD did not mention Lopez Obrador, but gave notice of where they believed he could be vulnerable in 2021. They criticized his administration's management of the economy and the coronavirus pandemic, its relationship with companies, and pledged to promote renewable power sources, which have been sidelined by Lopez Obrador's oil nationalism.

Control of the 500-member lower house is vital for passing the federal budget. The chamber also has 200 seats distributed among the parties via proportional representation. Until the late 1980s, Lopez Obrador was a member of the PRI, which dominated Mexican politics for most of the 20th century. He then helped found the PRD, before breaking with the party after his unsuccessful 2012 tilt for the presidency.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tenet withdraws from proposed $350 mln Tennessee hospital deal

Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp said on Wednesday it no longer intends to sell two Memphis-area hospitals and certain related facilities to Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, following a lawsuit by a U.S. regulator. The U.S. Federal T...

Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection

Two new studies give encouraging evidence that having COVID-19 may offer some protection against future infections. Researchers found that people who made antibodies to the coronavirus were much less likely to test positive again for up to ...

Soccer-Man Utd seal League Cup semi-final v Man City thanks to late goals

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial struck late goals as Manchester United claimed a scrappy 2-0 victory over Everton at a bitterly cold Goodison Park on Wednesday to set up a League Cup semi-final with rivals Manchester City.United wasted n...

England halts flights from South Africa as coronavirus variant spreads

Britains transport minister said he had ordered flights and arrivals from South Africa to be halted after a potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 had spread to Britain.Ive taken the decision to te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020