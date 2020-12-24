Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Japan PM Abe may be summoned to parliament in funding case-sources

Abe, who stepped down citing ill health in September, is under fire on suspicion his office helped cover the costs of dinner parties for supporters, a possible violation of funding laws that he denied when questioned in parliament last year. Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday handed a summary indictment against Abe's secretary, Hiroyuki Haikawa, but had decided not to press charges against Abe, domestic media reported.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 07:33 IST
Ex-Japan PM Abe may be summoned to parliament in funding case-sources

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may be summoned to parliament for questioning by lawmakers amid a row over a possible violation of election funding laws, several government and ruling party sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The ruling bloc is arranging to summon Abe on Friday for questioning at steering committees, the sources said on condition of anonymity. It is also considering whether to put the sessions online to open them to the public, they said. Abe, who stepped down citing ill health in September, is under fire on suspicion his office helped cover the costs of dinner parties for supporters, a possible violation of funding laws that he denied when questioned in parliament last year.

Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday handed a summary indictment against Abe's secretary, Hiroyuki Haikawa, but had decided not to press charges against Abe, domestic media reported. Prosecutors had been building a case against the 61-year-old over unreported funds involving as much as 40 million yen ($386,210).

Haikawa was not immediately available for comment. Abe had appeared for voluntary questioning on Monday about the issue and again denied his involvement, media said.

Jiji Press, without citing sources, said Abe is planning to speak to reporters about the issue as early as Thursday. The issue risks hurting current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was Abe's right-hand man during his 2012-2020 tenure and defended him in parliament

($1 = 103.5700 yen)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vivo V20 2021 with SD730G goes on sale in India: Details Inside!

The Vivo V20 2021 has gone on sale in India via Amazon.in without any official announcement from the company. The new V-series smartphone was expected to launch early next year, but, surprisingly, it is listed on Amazon and ready to ship.Th...

Mexico reports 11,653 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City Mexico, December 24 ANIXinhua Mexico reported 11,653 new COVID-19 cases and 816 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the national caseload to 1,350,079 and death toll to 120,311, said the health ministry.According to the Mexican gov...

Indian Navy begins preparations for Republic Day at Rajpath

By Manish Gupta Braving the cold, the Indian Navy personnel are preparing for the Republic Day parade in full swing, starting their practice in the wee hours every day and concluding it in the evening, at Rajpath.The morning walkers witness...

Politicians and vaccines: Set an example or cut in line?

As the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations trickled out across the US, many members of Congress lined up at the Capitol physicians office to get inoculated. President-elect Joe Biden got vaccinated, too, as did Vice President Mike Pence. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020