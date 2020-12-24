Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision on night curfew taken on TAC's advice: Karnataka Health Minister

However, after much deliberation we decided to restrict movement of individuals from 11 pm to 5 am. The Karnataka government had on Wednesday decided to impose night curfew to contain coronavirus, especially when the world is rattled with the emergence of a new strand of coronavirus emanating from the United Kingdom.Terming the night curfew as a measure to cover up wrongdoings of the BJP government by diverting public attention, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar said, This is a government which is not accountable.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:37 IST
Decision on night curfew taken on TAC's advice: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday defended the government's move to impose night curfew from December 24 till January 1 in the state, saying it was done on the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for COVID-19. Speaking to reporters, he said, ''TAC had recommended imposing night curfews from 8 pm onwards as a precautionary measure. However, after much deliberation we decided to restrict movement of individuals from 11 pm to 5 am.'' The Karnataka government had on Wednesday decided to impose night curfew to contain coronavirus, especially when the world is rattled with the emergence of a new strand of coronavirus emanating from the United Kingdom.

Terming the night curfew as a measure to 'cover up' wrongdoings of the BJP government by diverting public attention, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar said, ''This is a government which is not accountable. It tries to divert public attention through various means.'' ''How does the night curfew help containing the coronavirus?'' Shivakumar asked. BJP MLC A H Vishwanath, who is aspiring to become a minister, criticised the government's decision to impose night curfew.

''I request the government to reconsider its decision to impose night curfew. Some of the decisions should be taken after much deliberation because it's a government for the people,'' Vishwanath told media in Mysuru.

Another senior BJP leader and Vijayapura MLA, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal too urged the government to reconsider its decision on the restrictions. Responding to queries on the night curfew, Sudhakar said the TAC had noted that there was a rise in coronavirus cases in England because of the congregation of youth at the bars and pubs till late in the night, so it recommended night curfew.

The health minister said the government was aware of the economy taking a beating due to the lockdown. ''Instead of disrupting the economic activities, we decided to impose curfew from 11 pm to 5 pm when no economic activities take place,'' the minister said.

Reacting to criticism of the government's move, Sudhakar sought to know what important economic activities take place at night. ''When all the essential services, healthcare facilities and transport are well in place, I would like to know whom the night curfew is going to affect?'' he asked.

As the festival season started from December 24, the minister opined that thousands of youth may step out in the night for celebrations. The minister appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the coronavirus related norms of wearing facemasks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

On the possibility of a new variant of coronavirus coming to Karnataka, the minister said the lab test reports of about 300 to 400 people was likely to arrive on Thursday. Replying to Shivakumar's charges, Sudhakar said he is well aware of his background and wished not to get into a personal attack.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Media tycoon and Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner -- who was charged under the draconian National Security Law -- has been granted bail and allowed to return to his home. He was taken to custody almost three weeks ago.According to Al Jaze...

L&T prints 3D ground plus one building in India

Larsen Toubro Construction on Thursday said it has successfully 3D printed a ground plus one building, claiming it to be the first in India. The company has 3D printed the building of 700 square feet built-up area at its Kanchipuram facili...

Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

Pakistans Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed, his defence lawyer saidThe courts order overturns a Supreme Court decision in September that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheik...

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020