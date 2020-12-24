Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambhir inaugurates 'Jan Rasoi' canteen in East Delhi

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday inaugurated a Jan Rasoi canteen at Gandhi Nagar market in his constituency to feed the needy at Rs 1 per plate. The next Jan Rasoi will be opened in Mayur Vihar district, he said.The Jan Rasoi will serve nutritious, hygienic food to the needy people at Rs 1 per plate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:29 IST
Gambhir inaugurates 'Jan Rasoi' canteen in East Delhi

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday inaugurated a 'Jan Rasoi' canteen at Gandhi Nagar market in his constituency to feed the needy at Rs 1 per plate. Launching the canteen, Gambhir said five to six more such canteens will be opened in different parts of East Delhi. The next 'Jan Rasoi' will be opened in Mayur Vihar district, he said.

''The 'Jan Rasoi' will serve nutritious, hygienic food to the needy people at Rs 1 per plate. A total of 500 persons will be provided food each day and second serving will also be allowed,'' Gambhir said. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to maintain social distancing, the canteen will feed 50 people at a time, said the cricketer-turned parliamentarian.

''The token amount of Rs 1 is meant to pay wages to those staff members who will run the kitchen,'' he told reporters. ''I have always felt that everybody has the right to healthy and hygienic food irrespective of caste, creed, religion or financial condition. It is saddening to see the homeless and destitute not being able to get even two square meals a day,'' Gambhir had said on Wednesday.

The food will comprise rice, daal, vegetable curries on special occassion, said an aide of the MP..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia will blow away India in second Test, predicts Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has said that the hosts will blow away India in the upcoming second Test of the four-match series, beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG. Skipper Virat Kohli would not be there for th...

Asian migrant workers locked up, dumped as coronavirus curbs ease

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Dec 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Migrant workers in Asia are being locked up and abandoned by employers even as countries ease coronavirus curbs, say human rights groups, which are calling for better housing and...

Five-member NCLAT bench declines to reconsider decision on insolvency filing time frame

A five-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has turned down a reference made by a three-member bench seeking reconsideration of an earlier decision related to deciding the time frame for initiating insolvency pr...

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.The coastguard rescued five people and was searchi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020