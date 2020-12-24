Gambhir inaugurates 'Jan Rasoi' canteen in East Delhi

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday inaugurated a 'Jan Rasoi' canteen at Gandhi Nagar market in his constituency to feed the needy at Rs 1 per plate. Launching the canteen, Gambhir said five to six more such canteens will be opened in different parts of East Delhi. The next 'Jan Rasoi' will be opened in Mayur Vihar district, he said.

''The 'Jan Rasoi' will serve nutritious, hygienic food to the needy people at Rs 1 per plate. A total of 500 persons will be provided food each day and second serving will also be allowed,'' Gambhir said. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to maintain social distancing, the canteen will feed 50 people at a time, said the cricketer-turned parliamentarian.

''The token amount of Rs 1 is meant to pay wages to those staff members who will run the kitchen,'' he told reporters. ''I have always felt that everybody has the right to healthy and hygienic food irrespective of caste, creed, religion or financial condition. It is saddening to see the homeless and destitute not being able to get even two square meals a day,'' Gambhir had said on Wednesday.

The food will comprise rice, daal, vegetable curries on special occassion, said an aide of the MP..