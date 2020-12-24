Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL43 FARMERS-GOVT LETTER Govt again invites farmer unions for talks, says it won't be logical to discuss MSP-related demand New Delhi: The government on Thursday again invited protesting farmer unions for talks, but made it clear that it would not be ''logical'' to include in the agenda any new demand related to minimum support price (MSP), which is out of the purview of three new farm laws. CAL8 PM-LD VISVABHARATI Tagore's vision essence of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission: PM Santinekatan (WB): Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's vision is the essence of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission of his government for empowerment of India and the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he took forward his outreach to premier educational institutions.

DEL36 RAHUL-FARMLAWS-PREZ There's no democracy in India, it is only in imagination: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: There is ''no democracy in India'' and it exists ''only in imagination'', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the three agri laws. BOM5 GA-VIRUS-LD UK ARRIVALS 11 UK returnees in Dec have tested COVID-19 +ve in Goa: Rane Panaji: Eleven passengers among those who arrived in Goa from the UK after December 9 have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Thursday, amid concerns over detection of a new coronavirus variant in Britain.

DEL41 CONG-WB-ALLIANCE Cong finalises alliance with Left for West Bengal polls New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday formally approved its electoral alliance with the Left parties for the assembly elections in West Bengal, party's state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury announced. MDS6 KL-FARMERS-CABINET Kerala cabinet again seeks Guv's nod to convene special assembly session to discuss agri laws Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet on Thursday again decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking approval for a special Assembly session on December 31 to discuss and pass a resolution against the three central farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi. LEGAL: LGD8 DL-HC-FUEL STICKERS Give more time for fuel stickers, HSRP before fining people, HC suggests to AAP govt New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday suggested to the AAP government to give more time to people to obtain colour coded fuel stickers and high security registration plates (HSRP) before it starts fining them Rs 5,500 for the violations.

LGM1 KL-COURT-PFI PFI received over Rs 100 cr in its banks over the years: ED to Kerala court Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money laundering probe against the Popular Front of India (PFI), told a court here on Thursday that its investigation so far revealed that the Kerala-based outfit has received more than Rs 100 crore in its bank accounts over the years. BUSINESS: DEL37 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 385; silver jumps Rs 1,102 New Delhi: Gold on Thursday gained Rs 385 to Rs 49,624 per 10 gram in the national capital, reflecting gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

FOREIGN: FGN15 UK-BREXIT-TALKS Last-minute UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal in the works London: Crunch talks overnight led UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson summon his Cabinet for a late Wednesday night conference call to indicate that a post-Brexit trade agreement may be ready for sign off soon. By Aditi Khanna FGN14 NEPAL-POLITICS-CHINA-ENVOY Chinese envoy meets Prachanda amid political crisis in Nepal Kathmandu: Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi on Thursday met Nepal Communist Party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who claims control over the ruling party after removing Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli from the posts of the party's parliamentary leader and chair..