Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possible

Victims are still awaiting the result of an investigation into blast the ruined a swathe of the capital. Francis expressed "my affection for the beloved people of Lebanon, whom I hope to visit as soon as possible".

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:43 IST
Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possible

Pope Francis promised in his Christmas messages on Thursday to visit Lebanon and South Sudan as soon as he could. The pope traditionally mentions countries in his Christmas Day message, but he singled out those two nations with Christmas Eve messages because of difficulties each has faced this year.

"I am deeply troubled to see the suffering and anguish that has sapped the native resilience and resourcefulness of the Land of the Cedars," Francis said, referring to Lebanon, which has been struggling with a deep economic crisis and the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4 that killed about 200 people. Victims are still awaiting the result of an investigation into blast the ruined a swathe of the capital.

Francis expressed "my affection for the beloved people of Lebanon, whom I hope to visit as soon as possible". He said he hoped the country could "stand apart from conflicts and regional tensions".

He is already due to visit Iraq March 5-8. In a separate message written jointly with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who is the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican communion, and Church of Scotland moderator Martin Fair, the three church leaders committed to making a previously delayed trip to majority Christian South Sudan "as things return to normalcy."

The message was addressed to South Sudan's leaders, former rivals who formed a national unity government in February after years of civil war ravaged the oil-producing yet poor nation. A U.N. report said this month that implementing various aspects of a peace accord had stalled in the country, where floods in September displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First Pfizer vaccines arrive in Chile, medics to be inoculated first

The first 10,000 doses of a 10-million order of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine reached Chile on Thursday with inoculations of health workers in the hardest hit sectors to begin immediately.Chile is the first South American country to ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Brexit deal anticipation fuels stocks and sterling

Stocks rallied and the British pound gained on Thursday as Britain and the European Union closed in on a free trade deal and investors wagered on a global economic recovery. Britain and the EU were hammering out the final details of a narro...

Sri Lanka locks down 3 towns as spread persists

Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday imposed lockdown on three towns on the outskirts of the capital to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the festive season. Kosgama, Awissawella and Ruwanwella, about 60 kilometers 37 miles east of Colomb...

Lupin gets tentative nod from USFDA for its toenail fungus treatment topical solution

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market generic Efinaconazole topical solution used for treatment of fungal infections of toenails. The company has received tentative approval to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020