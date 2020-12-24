Left Menu
Development News Edition

Downing Street cat grabs the Brexit limelight with pigeon pounce

He was recruited from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and the government's website has a picture of him sitting on the cabinet table, wearing a British flag as a bow around his neck. "Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality," the site says.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:14 IST
Downing Street cat grabs the Brexit limelight with pigeon pounce

Larry the Downing Street Cat, always a favourite of camera crews awaiting news outside the home of the British prime minister, found himself captivating the world's media on Monday as they waited in vain in for a Brexit breakthrough. But much like the negotiators, who had been promising an imminent deal for almost a day, he flattered to deceive as he smoothly stalked a pigeon, pounced on it - and then let it slip from his grasp.

Larry, officially the "Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office", has been in residence in Downing Street since 2011. He was recruited from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and the government's website has a picture of him sitting on the cabinet table, wearing a British flag as a bow around his neck.

"Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality," the site says. "His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still 'in tactical planning stage'."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28, launch NCMC for Delhi Metro's Airport Line

In an advance New Years gift to people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The co...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads gains as stimulus delay favors tech; Alibaba slumps

Wall Streets main indexes rose in a shortened session on Thursday as technology stocks gained on the prospect of a delay to the coronavirus stimulus package, while Alibaba slumped after China launched an antitrust investigation.Republicans ...

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico began administering the first 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in a broadcast ceremony in ...

Spanish PM welcomes Brexit deal, will keep negotiating on Gibraltar

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Madrid and London would continue to negotiate an agreement on the British territory of Gibraltar on the Iberian peninsula after the Brexit trade deal clinched with the European Union on Thursday.I w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020