Night curfew imposed to warn about continuing danger: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said night curfew was imposed in the state so that people realize that the danger of COVID-19 has not passed. Night-time movement was restricted in the state between 11 pm to 6 am after a new strain of the virus was found in the UK. The curfew will continue till January 5.

Speaking at an event to honour ''COVID warriors'' among television journalists,Thackeray expressed hope that people will take the situation seriously and daytime curfew will not be needed. ''There is a new mutation (of coronavirus) in UK, South Africa. What if a new mutation appears here,'' he said.

''Night curfew was imposed to make people aware that danger still persists,'' he added. The chief minister lauded newschannel reporters for their work during the pandemic.

He also admitted that he was under tremendous pressure when the pandemic began, but said there was no option but to fight back. Mediapersons in Mumbai had captured Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab live on camera during the 26/11 terror attack, Thackeray said.

''But COVID-19 is an invisible enemy and members of the television media have fought it bravely,'' he said..